United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

AMAT opened at $205.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.