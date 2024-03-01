United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,721,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,380,000 after acquiring an additional 391,159 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 34,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Shopify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,146,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,126,000 after buying an additional 197,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.