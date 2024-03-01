United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,872 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

