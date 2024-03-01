United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,239 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Target were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

