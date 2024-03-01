Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $226.97. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

