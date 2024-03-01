Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.41) per share.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.