U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

