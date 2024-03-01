Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.67

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 21588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,883 shares of company stock worth $259,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

