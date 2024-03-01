Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $437.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.