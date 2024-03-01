Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Twilio

NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.