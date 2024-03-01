Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after buying an additional 335,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

