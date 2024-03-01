TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
In other news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
