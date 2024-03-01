Truist Financial Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

