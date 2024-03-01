Truist Financial Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.59.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

