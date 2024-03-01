TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

TNET opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.