Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.40 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 207.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $878,122.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,126.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,037 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,129 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

