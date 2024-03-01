Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 460,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

