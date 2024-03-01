Trexquant Investment LP Buys 32,823 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

