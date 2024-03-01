Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 492 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

