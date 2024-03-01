TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.