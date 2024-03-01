TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) COO Sells $4,244,656.68 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.16. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. TPG’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.