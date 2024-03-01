TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) CAO Martin Davidson Sells 39,317 Shares

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

