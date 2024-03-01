Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of TSEM opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

