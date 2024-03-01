Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 614.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

