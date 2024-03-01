Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

