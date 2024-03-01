Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 201,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

