Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $241.90 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.99 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.