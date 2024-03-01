Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

