Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VeriSign by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $26,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

