Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $720.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.74 and a 200 day moving average of $554.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

