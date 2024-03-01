Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

