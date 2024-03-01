Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,302 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

