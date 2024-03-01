Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 34,438 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,416.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

