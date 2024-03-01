Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,620 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 201.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

RSG opened at $183.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

