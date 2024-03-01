Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 25,545 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

