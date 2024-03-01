Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,798 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,157 shares of company stock worth $7,907,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.61.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

