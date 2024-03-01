Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63,692 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.2 %

Onsemi stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

