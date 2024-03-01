Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,484 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

