Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,280 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $29.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

