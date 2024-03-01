Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,941 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,402 shares of company stock worth $15,285,554 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

