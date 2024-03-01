Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

