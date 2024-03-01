Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,215,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

