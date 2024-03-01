Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $20 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $155.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.