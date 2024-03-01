Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 206,495 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $776,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

