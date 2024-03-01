Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,555,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.43% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.