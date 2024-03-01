Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

