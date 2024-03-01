Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,942 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

