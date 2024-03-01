Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,971 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

