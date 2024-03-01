Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 172,686 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.56 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

