TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.7 %

BLD opened at $402.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

